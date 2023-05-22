NEWS

Dendias in Brussels for Foreign Affairs Council

Dendias in Brussels for Foreign Affairs Council
File photo.

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is scheduled to attend the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) of the European Union in Brussels on Monday, as confirmed by a statement from the Foreign Ministry. The meeting will address several important topics, including Russia’s war on Ukraine and the situation in the Horn of Africa region.

Furthermore, discussions will involve the Western Balkans, where Dendias will update his counterparts on the ongoing detention of Fredi Beleri, the recently-elected ethnic Greek mayor of Himare in southern Albania. 

Following this, an informal working lunch will be held with EU foreign ministers and their counterparts from the Western Balkans. During this gathering, Dendias is expected to have a meeting with the Albanian foreign minister.

Additionally, the Foreign Affairs Council will cover various subjects, including updates on developments in Tunisia and Central Asia, as well as matters related to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), as stated in the announcement. [AMNA]

EU Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM warns Albania over detention of ethnic Greek candidate
NEWS

PM warns Albania over detention of ethnic Greek candidate

Dendias raises concerns over EU handling of Sudan crisis
NEWS

Dendias raises concerns over EU handling of Sudan crisis

EU will keep pushing for settlement in Sudan, Borrell says
NEWS

EU will keep pushing for settlement in Sudan, Borrell says

‘A new starting point’: EU and Chinese leaders begin talks
NEWS

‘A new starting point’: EU and Chinese leaders begin talks

Dendias attending EU meeting on Ukraine in Brussels
NEWS

Dendias attending EU meeting on Ukraine in Brussels

PM meets with Presidents Macron and Zelensky in Brussels
NEWS

PM meets with Presidents Macron and Zelensky in Brussels