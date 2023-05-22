Dendias in Brussels for Foreign Affairs Council

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is scheduled to attend the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) of the European Union in Brussels on Monday, as confirmed by a statement from the Foreign Ministry. The meeting will address several important topics, including Russia’s war on Ukraine and the situation in the Horn of Africa region.

Furthermore, discussions will involve the Western Balkans, where Dendias will update his counterparts on the ongoing detention of Fredi Beleri, the recently-elected ethnic Greek mayor of Himare in southern Albania.

Following this, an informal working lunch will be held with EU foreign ministers and their counterparts from the Western Balkans. During this gathering, Dendias is expected to have a meeting with the Albanian foreign minister.

Additionally, the Foreign Affairs Council will cover various subjects, including updates on developments in Tunisia and Central Asia, as well as matters related to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), as stated in the announcement. [AMNA]