Cyprus police use teargas to disperse fans hurling firebombs after League Cup final

AEL fans use flares during the final cup soccer match between AEL and Omonia at GSP stadium in Nicosia, Wednesday. [AP]

Cyprus police used tear gas to disperse dozens of soccer fans who attacked them following the end of the island nation’s league cup final.

Before the final between Omonia Nicosia and AEL Limassol on Wednesday at Nicosia GSP Stadium, police arrested six people for possession of fireworks, while a search of the stadium parking lot turned up a bag containing four Molotov cocktails.

Police then arrested a 16-year-old riding a stolen moped on suspicion of being among 60 other AEL fans who pelted police with fireworks and Molotov cocktails outside the AEL clubhouse in Limassol.

The fans set fire to plastic garbage bins and a nearby car and dispersed because of the teargas.

A 25-year-old driver of a vehicle near the clashes was also arrested for illegal possession and transport of 254 shotgun shells.

In Nicosia, fans threw rocks at police, but no arrests were made.

One officer was slightly hurt on his foot during the Limassol clashes. In total, some 350 officers were deployed to police the final which Omonia won 1-0 for its 16th League Cup. [Ap]

