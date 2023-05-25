NEWS

PASOK leader reiterates no interest in ND coalition

PASOK leader reiterates no interest in ND coalition
[InTime News]

PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis emphasized again on Thursday that the party is not interested in forming a coalition with ruling New Democracy, “even if two or three seats are needed to form a government.” 

“Our goal is to become a majority force in the progressive area,” the center-left party leader told ANT1 news. He also lashed out at conservative New Democracy, accusing it of investing in terror. He called Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ 20-point lead unusual and blamed leftist SYRIZA for it. 

Androulakis also insisted that PASOK had been a productive opposition party, citing key laws on which it had voted, whereas SYRIZA had not. He even used the defense pact with France and the extension of the Evros fence on the land border with Turkey as examples. 

“Mr Mitsotakis has created an insulting narrative for our party, that I should be in coalition with [left-wing MeRA25 leader Yanis] Varoufakis,” Androulakis said. 

“We never played the country at dice, we paid for it,” he said, adding that “there was no chance of a coalition with forces that would gamble with the country’s position in the European Union.” 

Elections Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Consitutional lawyer dismisses Kasidiaris’ ploy to evade election ban
NEWS

Consitutional lawyer dismisses Kasidiaris’ ploy to evade election ban

Party leaders agree on a second poll
NEWS

Party leaders agree on a second poll

PM says voters will decide who will govern, not who will be in opposition
NEWS

PM says voters will decide who will govern, not who will be in opposition

Kasidiaris will try to bypass election ban by running as an independent
NEWS

Kasidiaris will try to bypass election ban by running as an independent

Top SYRIZA officials turn on each other
NEWS

Top SYRIZA officials turn on each other

Greece appoints caretaker PM ahead of June election
NEWS

Greece appoints caretaker PM ahead of June election