Drummer found guilty in one of four child abuse cases

A well-known drummer who had previously played with popular Greek bands was found guilty by the Athens Mixed Jury Court in one of four cases of sexual abuse of underage girls filed against him.

The court handed him a four-year suspended sentenced, acknowledging two mitigating factors, as requested by his defense, of previous lawful life and good behavior following the offense.

The court acquitted the musician of the remaining three cases of abuse, ruling that these cases were misdemeanors which are now time-barred.

The prosecutor had asked the judges to acquit the musician in all four cases because of doubts about two of the cases and because of the statute of limitations for the other two. 

The 72-year-old returns to prison as he is serving a five-year sentence imposed by the Mixed Jury Court of Appeal for the sexual abuse of a 6-year-old girl in Oropos in Attica in 2011-2013. 

Crime Justice

