Two Greek-Cypriot men remanded over attack on Turkish-Cypriot woman

Two Greek-Cypriot men aged 22 and 30 years old have been remanded in custody over an attack on a Turkish-Cypriot woman in the popular party town of Ayia Napa, Greek and Cypriot media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Cyprus Mail, the 25-year-old Turkish-Cypriot woman sustained scrapes and bruises and a broken tooth in the incident, which took place in the early hours of Saturday. She was treated for her injuries at the Famagusta General Hospital before filing charges of assault against the two suspects.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides contacted the leader of the Turkish-occupied north, Ersin Tatar, to condemn the incident, which investigators think was not racially motivated but was the result of a private dispute.

Reports suggested the woman had gotten into a verbal altercation with the two suspects, which may have escalated into a scuffle that ended with the young woman falling off a 2-3-meter-high brick wall.

