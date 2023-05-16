Report shows alarming rise in domestic violence in Cyprus

The Association for the Prevention and Handling of Violence in the Family (SPAVO) in Cyprus has released data revealing a concerning surge in domestic and partner violence incidents in 2022. Throughout the year, SPAVO’s services dealt with a total of 3,122 cases, marking a steady escalation compared to 2,854 incidents in 2021, 2,147 in 2020, and 1,384 in 2019.

Key findings unveiled during a press conference highlighted that the helpline specifically dedicated to domestic violence, 1440, received 1,670 calls related to domestic violence, averaging 5 incidents per day, out of which 3 were new cases. This indicates that 60% of the incidents were fresh occurrences, while the remaining 40% were repeated incidents.

In total, there were 9,095 calls made to the National Helpline 1440 in 2022, averaging 25 calls per day. Additionally, 112 requests for assistance were received through live chat or SMS, addressing various concerns such as requests from abroad, workplace assistance, and cases where the perpetrator was present.

The social service for social rehabilitation provided aid to 337 individuals, consisting of 149 women and 188 children. The most significant needs met by the service included household equipment, clothing, footwear, children’s items, and food assistance.

Consultation requests amounted to 168, involving 138 individuals. Among these cases, 65% were new instances of violence, equating to an average of 2 counseling sessions for violence-related issues per day. Furthermore, 15% of the cases extended into 2023.

The Proteas program and the national information line 1406 received 153 calls, with 24 individuals participating in the program.

In terms of accommodation, a total of 445 women and 444 children were provided shelter, with Nicosia accommodating 179 women and 206 children, Limassol housing 177 women and 140 children, Paphos accommodating 55 women and 55 children, and alternative structures hosting 34 women and 43 children.

Survey data from November 2021 to December 2022, involving 729 women aged 18 and above who called the helpline 1440, revealed that 61% reported experiencing physical violence, while 84.9% stated they had not sought any medical assistance.

Lastly, Women’s House SPAVO handled 395 cases in 2022, which included 121 cases carried over from 2021, signifying an average of 9 instances of violence per week. The statistics shed light on the urgent need to address and combat domestic violence in Cyprus. [Kathimerini Cyprus English Edition]