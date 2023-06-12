Mitsotakis: ‘We are not destined to live in perpetual tension with Turkey’

“We need a strong government to ensure the continuation of the foreign policy we have pursued towards Turkey in recent years,” New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Monday during his visit to the Dodecanese island of Leros ahead of the June 25 elections.

Addressing a crowd of New Democracy supporters, Mitsotakis expressed his desire to convey a “message of friendship” to Greece’s Aegean neighbor, saying that “we are not destined to live in perpetual tension with Turkey.”

However, Mitsotakis emphasized that resolving Greece’s main dispute with Turkey, which revolves around the delimitation of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the continental shelf in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, can only be achieved through good neighborly relations and in accordance with international law.

He underscored that no Greek prime minister, including himself, is willing to discuss issues that lie beyond the agenda of Greek-Turkish relations, such as the demilitarization of the islands, sovereignty, and sovereign rights.

Mitsotakis also cautioned against harboring illusions, stating, “We are well aware that a country’s foreign policy does not undergo sudden transformations. While we are pleased to have witnessed a reduction in tensions in recent months regarding violations and transgressions of our airspace, we must not entertain illusions.”

“We extend a hand of friendship, but concurrently, we continue to strengthen our Armed Forces. We remain committed to protecting our borders and forging strong alliances that bolster the geopolitical standing of our homeland,” he said.