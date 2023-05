Kyriakos Mitsotakis has congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as Turkish president.

In a tweet, the New Democracy leader said he also “extended my best wishes for progress and prosperity to the Turkish people.”

I congratulated @RTErdogan on his re-election as the President of the Republic of Türkiye and extended my best wishes for progress and prosperity to the Turkish people. — Kyriakos Mitsotakis (@kmitsotakis) May 30, 2023