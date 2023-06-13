NEWS

Erdogan issues threat during visit to breakaway state in northern Cyprus

Erdogan issues threat during visit to breakaway state in northern Cyprus
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar walk out after their meeting in the Turkish Cypriot northern part of the divided city of Nicosia, Cyprus, on June 12, 2023. [Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]

In a one-day visit to the breakaway state in Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus on Monday, newly re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that “if there are those who want to prevent peace, then we will be forced to implement a different plan.”

In joint statements with Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, Erdogan referred to Greece without naming it, saying that “those who engage in meaningless armament activities, which are against the balance on the island and in the region, should carefully consider the dangers that these activities will bring,” he said, “taking a picture” of Greece.

“The peace and security of the people on the island means our peace and security,” he said. “Over half a century [in Cyprus] has been lost due to the uncompromising and maximalist approaches of the Greek-Cypriot side. No one can afford to lose another 50 years,” the Turkish president claimed. “Turkish Cypriots have never been a minority,” Erdogan added. “Turkey will continue to resolutely support the rights and interests of Northern Cyprus,” he added.

This visit marks Erdogan’s first trip abroad following the runoff on May 28. Following his visit to northern Cyprus, Erdogan will proceed to Azerbaijan on Tuesday to explore opportunities for enhancing cooperation along the Ankara-Baku line.

Turkey Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus president congratulates Erdogan on re-election, expresses readiness for talks resumption
NEWS

Cyprus president congratulates Erdogan on re-election, expresses readiness for talks resumption

Cyprus making extra efforts to ensure air safety amid Turkish warplane incursions
NEWS

Cyprus making extra efforts to ensure air safety amid Turkish warplane incursions

Turkey reaffirms support for Turkish Cypriot rights over energy resources
NEWS

Turkey reaffirms support for Turkish Cypriot rights over energy resources

Nicosia unenthusiastic about Greco-Turkish bids
NEWS

Nicosia unenthusiastic about Greco-Turkish bids

Turkey quake revives debate over nuclear plant being built
NEWS

Turkey quake revives debate over nuclear plant being built

Cyprus president-elect ready to meet Turk Cypriot leader
NEWS

Cyprus president-elect ready to meet Turk Cypriot leader