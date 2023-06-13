Erdogan issues threat during visit to breakaway state in northern Cyprus

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar walk out after their meeting in the Turkish Cypriot northern part of the divided city of Nicosia, Cyprus, on June 12, 2023. [Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]

In a one-day visit to the breakaway state in Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus on Monday, newly re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that “if there are those who want to prevent peace, then we will be forced to implement a different plan.”

In joint statements with Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, Erdogan referred to Greece without naming it, saying that “those who engage in meaningless armament activities, which are against the balance on the island and in the region, should carefully consider the dangers that these activities will bring,” he said, “taking a picture” of Greece.

“The peace and security of the people on the island means our peace and security,” he said. “Over half a century [in Cyprus] has been lost due to the uncompromising and maximalist approaches of the Greek-Cypriot side. No one can afford to lose another 50 years,” the Turkish president claimed. “Turkish Cypriots have never been a minority,” Erdogan added. “Turkey will continue to resolutely support the rights and interests of Northern Cyprus,” he added.

This visit marks Erdogan’s first trip abroad following the runoff on May 28. Following his visit to northern Cyprus, Erdogan will proceed to Azerbaijan on Tuesday to explore opportunities for enhancing cooperation along the Ankara-Baku line.