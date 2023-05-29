Cyprus president congratulates Erdogan on re-election, expresses readiness for talks resumption

Cyprus' new president Nikos Christodoulides arrives at the Presidential palace for an official ceremony, in Nicosia, last month. [AP]

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday extended his congratulations to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his re-election and emphasized Cyprus’ preparedness to resume discussions on the Cyprus issue, picking up from where they left off in Crans-Montana in 2017.

“With the completion of the electoral process, our efforts enter a second stage, as it represents a significant milestone, and we remain hopeful for forthcoming developments,” Christodoulides stated during a press conference held at an event organized by the Ministry of Energy and hydrocarbon companies.