NEWS

Cyprus president congratulates Erdogan on re-election, expresses readiness for talks resumption

Cyprus president congratulates Erdogan on re-election, expresses readiness for talks resumption
Cyprus' new president Nikos Christodoulides arrives at the Presidential palace for an official ceremony, in Nicosia, last month. [AP]

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday extended his congratulations to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his re-election and emphasized Cyprus’ preparedness to resume discussions on the Cyprus issue, picking up from where they left off in Crans-Montana in 2017.

“With the completion of the electoral process, our efforts enter a second stage, as it represents a significant milestone, and we remain hopeful for forthcoming developments,” Christodoulides stated during a press conference held at an event organized by the Ministry of Energy and hydrocarbon companies.

Cyprus Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Nicosia unenthusiastic about Greco-Turkish bids
NEWS

Nicosia unenthusiastic about Greco-Turkish bids

Cyprus president-elect ready to meet Turk Cypriot leader
NEWS

Cyprus president-elect ready to meet Turk Cypriot leader

State Dep’t rejects observer state status for Turkish Cypriot entity in Turkic States body
NEWS

State Dep’t rejects observer state status for Turkish Cypriot entity in Turkic States body

Greece: Turkey’s two-state solution demand for Cyprus ‘unacceptable’
NEWS

Greece: Turkey’s two-state solution demand for Cyprus ‘unacceptable’

Israel’s defense minister: Visit to Greece canceled for ‘technical, security reasons’
NEWS

Israel’s defense minister: Visit to Greece canceled for ‘technical, security reasons’

Greece and Cyprus ‘keeping the tone down’ in East Med tension
NEWS

Greece and Cyprus ‘keeping the tone down’ in East Med tension