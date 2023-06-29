Family awarded 310,000 euro over Mati fire death

A family was awarded 310,000 euros in compensation on Thursday for the death of a woman during the Mati wildfire in 2018. This was the second ruling of a three-member Court of First Instance in Athens.

The woman died at sea, drowning while she was attempting to escape the lethal fires.

“This specific ruling assigns responsibility, not just to the Hellenic Fire Service and the Department of Civil Protection as previous ones did, but to the Attica Regional Authority and the Marathon Municipal Authority for their important oversights that led to this tragic result,” said the family’s lawyers.