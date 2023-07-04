Jerusalem Patriarchate in call for end of attack on Jenin

The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem has appealed to the “international community and the forces concerned with the cause of peace in the Holy Land” to “work to stop the attack on the city of Jenin and its camp, and to put an end to violence and bloodshed based on the values of peace and justice proclaimed by the Abrahamic religions.”

In a statement, the Patriarchate stressed that “the world is witnessing today an alarming escalation of violence and bloodshed in our region [and] is silently witnessing the continued violation of human rights and the targeting of innocent civilians.”

“This painful reality requires everyone to take urgent action to prevent further human losses and suffering.”

The statement is it affirmed the words of Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem: “We believe in the inherent right of every human being to live in peace and dignity, and we call for an immediate cessation of violence and an acceptance of the voice of the global conscience that calls for an end to armed confrontations and a peaceful settlement of disputes.

“A just solution for the Palestinian cause is not only a humanitarian necessity, but it is also a political and moral necessity. The continuation of violence leads to more tension and division in the region, and exposes the lives of thousands of innocent people to danger and suffering.”

Citing the Gospel, the statement said: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” (Matthew 5:9).

The Patriarchate called on the “entire international community and all political and religious forces to assume their responsibilities in establishing peace and stopping the bloodshed in our stricken region, calling for effective intervention by the competent international bodies to stop hostilities and find just and comprehensive political solutions to the Palestinian file.”

It said it was renewing its full commitment to the “values of peace, justice and love that we learned from the monotheistic religions,” and called on “all peoples to achieve harmony, cooperation and mutual respect on the basis of truth and justice.”