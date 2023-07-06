SYRIZA: Gov’t owes fiscal choices to us

The fact that the New Democracy government enjoys freedom in its fiscal choices is due to the former (2015-2019) government of Alexis Tsipras, the head of the SYRIZA parliamentary group, Sokratis Famellos, has told MPs.

Addressing deputies on the first day of a three-day debate on the New Democracy government’s agenda for the next four years, Famellos thanked Tsipras – who resigned as party leader last week following the June 25 elections – for the “great legacy he bequeaths to both the party and society.”

In the new parliamentary term, SYRIZA will perform its political duties “in the people’s name and in all sincerity, within and beyond Parliament,” he said.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis “promises solutions to problems that either he created or could not resolve,” Famellos said.

He added that SYRIZA’s proposals include a strong modern, and innovative state that will not abandon citizens; a productive reconstruction with a plan for real product economy; accessibility of all citizens to public goods (energy, water, health, education, welfare, and healthy environment), and a focus on the social state. [AMNA]