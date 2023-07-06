NEWS

Mitsotakis to present government’s key policies in Parliament

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis leads a cabinet meeting at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, on March 28, 2023. [Dimitris Papamitsos/Greek Prime Minister's Office/Handout via Reuters]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will outline the key policies and targets for his government’s second four-year term in Parliament, in a three-day debate that will start on Thursday.

Mitsotakis will open the debate at 5 p.m. 

After the prime minister, the rapporteurs of all the parliamentary groups will make their own statements which may be followed by the heads of the parliamentary groups.

The debate will conclude on the evening of Saturday, July 8, with a roll-call vote to give a vote of confidence to the government. The confidence motion needs to be approved by the absolute majority of the MPs present on the day.

Politics

