National Intelligence Service (EYP) to launch new cybersecurity center

The Greek National Intelligence Service’s (EYP) new cybersecurity center will be launched in September, EYP sources have said.

The Security Operation Center (SOC) will operate within EYP’s Cyberspace Directorate and will be tasked with monitoring, detecting and responding to cyber threats and security breaches of the country’s government digital infrastructure.

It will enhance the work of EYP’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) as well as its National Authority against Cyber Attacks (National CERT). [AMNA]