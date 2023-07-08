Dendias to ‘seek consensus’ with parties on issues of national interest

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said the government will “seek consensus” on issues of national importance, during a three-day plenary discussion on the new government’s policy program on Saturday.

The minister said he will try to read consensus “or at least national agreement and understanding on basic choices,” adding that national issues should not be filtered through populism and lead to fighting between parties.

Among the defence ministry’s plans for the new term is the upgrade of civil national defense and the Greek defense industry so that it may contribute to economy growth. The latter will require close collaboration with the Finance Ministry to face chronic ills in the sector, he said.

He also said he will aim to use unexploited property assets of the Armed Forces to improve housing for staff throughout Greece and remote areas, particularly on islands where housing prices are prohibitive to members of the Armed Forces.

Referring to Greece’s relations with Turkey, Dendias said that Greece “continues to extend an olive branch, aiming at the peaceful coexistence of the two peoples and hopes for improvements in relations,” especially after the window of opportunity that opened following the deadly earthquakes earlier this year.