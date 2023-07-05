NEWS

Dendias to pay official visit to Cyprus on Thursday

Dendias to pay official visit to Cyprus on Thursday

Defence Minister Nikos Dendias will make an official visit to Cyprus on Thursday to meet with country officials.

He will first be received by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Mansion and will later have a private meeting with the Defence Minister Michalis Georgallas. After the talks the two ministers will make statements to the press.

Dendias will also visit the Greek Force in Cyprus (ELDYK).

The minister will be accompanied by the Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, Konstantinos Floros.

 

Defense Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Poland and Spain withdraw from Turkish military exercise over northern Cyprus presence
NEWS

Poland and Spain withdraw from Turkish military exercise over northern Cyprus presence

Cyprus making extra efforts to ensure air safety amid Turkish warplane incursions
NEWS

Cyprus making extra efforts to ensure air safety amid Turkish warplane incursions

Cyprus to offer technical aid to Ukraine on mines clearance
NEWS

Cyprus to offer technical aid to Ukraine on mines clearance

Cypriot president pledges 2% of GDP on defense spending
NEWS

Cypriot president pledges 2% of GDP on defense spending

Cyprus and US sign bilateral defense program
NEWS

Cyprus and US sign bilateral defense program

Israel’s defense minister: Visit to Greece canceled for ‘technical, security reasons’
NEWS

Israel’s defense minister: Visit to Greece canceled for ‘technical, security reasons’