Dendias to pay official visit to Cyprus on Thursday

Defence Minister Nikos Dendias will make an official visit to Cyprus on Thursday to meet with country officials.

He will first be received by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Mansion and will later have a private meeting with the Defence Minister Michalis Georgallas. After the talks the two ministers will make statements to the press.

Dendias will also visit the Greek Force in Cyprus (ELDYK).

The minister will be accompanied by the Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, Konstantinos Floros.