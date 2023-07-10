NEWS

Stoltenberg: Turkey agrees to support Sweden’s NATO bid

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg pauses as he speaks to the press, on the eve of a NATO summit, in Vilnius, Lithuania July 10, 2023. [REUTERS/Yves Herman]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to forward to parliament Sweden’s bid to join the NATO military alliance, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, on the eve of a NATO summit in Vilnius.

“I’m glad to announce … that President Erdogan has agreed to forward the accession protocol for Sweden to the grand national assembly as soon as possible, and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification,” Stoltenberg told a news conference.

Stoltenberg declined to give a date for when Sweden’s accession would be ratified by the Turkish parliament, the grand national assembly, which would decide on the exact timing.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO last year, casting aside policies of military non-alignment that had lasted through the decades of the Cold War as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reframed security considerations.

Applications to the alliance must be approved by all NATO members and while Finland’s was given the go-ahead in April, Turkey and Hungary have held off on clearing Sweden’s bid.

Meanwhile, Sweden has said it has fulfilled all the demands agreed upon in negotiations with Turkey last year, including introducing a new bill that makes being a member of a terrorist organization illegal, and stressed freedom of speech is protected in its constitution.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday that Budapest would not block Sweden’s NATO membership ratification.

