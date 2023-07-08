Mitsotakis in call with Blinken

The importance of close cooperation between the United States and Greece, as well as the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius, was the topic of a phone conversation between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Friday.

Blinken “underscored that the United States views Greece as an indispensable partner and a key NATO Ally with whom we are advancing shared goals for peace and prosperity,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

The Secretary of State also “thanked the Prime Minister for Greece’s continued support to Ukraine,” Miller added.