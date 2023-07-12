NEWS

Achtsioglou announces candidacy for SYRIZA leadership

Achtsioglou announces candidacy for SYRIZA leadership
[InTime News]

SYRIZA MP Efi Achtsioglou, considered by analysts as one of the frontrunners to succeed Alexis Tsipras as the leader of the leftist opposition party, made the first official announcement of her candidacy on Wednesday.

Speaking from the Athens Conservatory, the 38-year-old, who previously served as a labor minister from 2016 to 2019, emphasized the importance of the current critical juncture, stating, “We are facing decisive moments,” and calling for a sober assessment of the reasons behind the party’s dual electoral defeat.

SYRIZA suffered a heavy defeat in the legislative elections held in May and June, leading to the conservative New Democracy party securing a second term.

“We need to work diligently and patiently. My candidacy for the position of SYRIZA president goes beyond the party itself. It encompasses Greece, society, the Left, and the progressive movements of our time. Our objective is to place social issues at the forefront of discussions in Europe,” Achtsioglou said.

She further emphasized that her candidacy is centered around the rights to common resources, education, and dignified employment. Additionally, she highlighted the significance of empowering young individuals and women to determine their own lives.

“We stand with the majority, advocating for justice. Our aim is to become a dynamic opposition force, ultimately transforming into a realistic governing option that serves the interests of the majority,” she said.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan’s government to discuss Sweden’s NATO ratification with nationalist ally, official says
NEWS

Erdogan’s government to discuss Sweden’s NATO ratification with nationalist ally, official says

PM raises ethnic Greek mayor’s arrest with Rama
NEWS

PM raises ethnic Greek mayor’s arrest with Rama

Pivotal meeting for SYRIZA leadership
NEWS

Pivotal meeting for SYRIZA leadership

Achtsioglou to announce SYRIZA leadership bid
NEWS

Achtsioglou to announce SYRIZA leadership bid

Government must deliver on three fronts
NEWS

Government must deliver on three fronts

Bill lifting restrictions for Greeks voting from abroad is posted for public consultation
NEWS

Bill lifting restrictions for Greeks voting from abroad is posted for public consultation