Achtsioglou announces candidacy for SYRIZA leadership

SYRIZA MP Efi Achtsioglou, considered by analysts as one of the frontrunners to succeed Alexis Tsipras as the leader of the leftist opposition party, made the first official announcement of her candidacy on Wednesday.

Speaking from the Athens Conservatory, the 38-year-old, who previously served as a labor minister from 2016 to 2019, emphasized the importance of the current critical juncture, stating, “We are facing decisive moments,” and calling for a sober assessment of the reasons behind the party’s dual electoral defeat.

SYRIZA suffered a heavy defeat in the legislative elections held in May and June, leading to the conservative New Democracy party securing a second term.

“We need to work diligently and patiently. My candidacy for the position of SYRIZA president goes beyond the party itself. It encompasses Greece, society, the Left, and the progressive movements of our time. Our objective is to place social issues at the forefront of discussions in Europe,” Achtsioglou said.

She further emphasized that her candidacy is centered around the rights to common resources, education, and dignified employment. Additionally, she highlighted the significance of empowering young individuals and women to determine their own lives.

“We stand with the majority, advocating for justice. Our aim is to become a dynamic opposition force, ultimately transforming into a realistic governing option that serves the interests of the majority,” she said.