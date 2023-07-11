NEWS

Achtsioglou to announce SYRIZA leadership bid

[InTime News]

The first contender for the SYRIZA leadership election is expected to throw her hat into the ring on Wednesday, sources have said.

Associates said that Efi Achtsioglou, who served as minister for Labour, Social Insurance and Social Solidarity from 2016 to 2019, would declare her candidacy at noon at the Athens Conservatoire.

Nikos Pappas, a former digital policy minister, Euclid Tsakalotos, a former finance minister, and Pavlos Polakis, a former health minister, are also possible leadership contenders.

