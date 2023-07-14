Celik delivers bellicose warning on demilitarization

Omer Celik, the spokesperson for Turkey’s ruling AK Party, has reiterated Ankara’s demand for Greece to demilitarize its eastern Aegean islands. He issued a bellicose warning, stating that there would be consequences if Greece fails to comply.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster Haberturk following the meeting between the leaders of Turkey and Greece in Vilnius, Celik said, “Governments hold meetings. We must address the issue with Greece without tensions.”

However, he quickly added that “the issue of militarization of the islands creates significant tension that also hampers other matters.”

Greece has consistently rejected calls for demilitarization, asserting that such demands are not in line with international law.

Celik escalated the rhetoric by issuing a warning to Greece, saying, “If you establish a base in Alexandroupoli, which is right under our nose, if you continue to puncture inflatable boats in the Mediterranean and kill people, or if you militarize the islands, then something else will happen.”