Albanian court rejects Beleri’s appeal

An Albanian court has rejected the appeal by Fredi Beleri, the mayor-elect of Himare in southern Albania and an ethnic Greek, who was seeking release under restrictive measures.

On Friday, the judges ruled to uphold the pretrial detention measure.

Beleri has been in prison for over 50 days. He alleges that his arrest was politically motivated and orchestrated by the Rama government.

He was arrested two days before the municipal elections on charges of vote-buying.