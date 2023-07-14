NEWS

Officials: PM did not discuss Thrace Muslims with Erdogan

Officials: PM did not discuss Thrace Muslims with Erdogan
(Dimitris Papamitsos/Greek Prime Minister's Office/Handout via REUTERS)

Greek officials said Friday that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis never discussed issues that concern Greek citizens or the country’s sovereign rights with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The officials were responding to claims by Erdogan that the “problems of Western Thrace” was the “main issue” he raised with Mitsotakis at their meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius on Wednesday.

The officials said Mitsotakis would never accept to discuss such issues with Erdogan.

But Mitsotakis did raise with Erdogan the involvement of the Turkish consulate in Komotini in the recent Greek elections.

A candidate with left-wing opposition Syriza party had said the consulate had favored the election of a Muslim candidate from the same party. The multi-seat constituency of Rodopi, in which Komotini is the main city, was the only one in Greece where Syriza came ahead of ruling New Democracy, which also elected an MP, as did the socialist PASOK.

Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Celik delivers bellicose warning on demilitarization
NEWS

Celik delivers bellicose warning on demilitarization

Canada unfreezes talks with Turkey on export controls after NATO move, source tells Reuters
NEWS

Canada unfreezes talks with Turkey on export controls after NATO move, source tells Reuters

Bold agenda for Greek-Turkish relations
NEWS

Bold agenda for Greek-Turkish relations

Nicosia sees window of opportunity
NEWS

Nicosia sees window of opportunity

Summit agreement for restart with Turkey
NEWS

Summit agreement for restart with Turkey

Leaders of Turkey and Greece vow to repair ties after year of tension
NEWS

Leaders of Turkey and Greece vow to repair ties after year of tension