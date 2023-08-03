EU’s Schinas rails against continued imprisonment of ethnic-Greek mayor in Albania

European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas has expressed “serious concern” over the continued incarceration by the Albanian authorities of an ethnic-Greek official who was elected mayor of Himare in May.

In a letter to the commissioner for EU enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, Schinas said that Albania, which is seeking entry into the EU, needs to face consequences if mayor-elect Fredi Beleri continues to be prevented from taking office after being democratically elected.

His incarceration, he said, is a violation of due process and can be construed as an attempt to intimidate voters.

The European Union, he said, cannot stand by and allow such violations to take place without reacting.