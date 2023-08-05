NEWS

Beaches on Naxos hastily emptied of furniture

A truck without license plates is seen carting away dozens of loungers from a beach on Naxos, in the Cyclades, under the cover of darkness on Thursday night.

Amid fears of imminent inspections and the threat of legal consequences, the idyllic beaches of Plaka, Agia Anna and Agios Prokopios on the Cycladic island of Naxos were emptied of sunbeds and beach furniture. 

The move practically implies that there were either no permits or there were huge violations of the leases.

However, the question remains among activists whether this was just a temporary gesture and that beaches will again be occupied once the threat of penalties recedes. 

“Last night I went for a walk with my husband to Plaka beach and we saw that there was panic!” says Paulina Link, of the Save Naxos Beaches movement.

“We saw dozens of people piling sunbeds onto trucks with no plates, in one shop after another. They were gathering all those who until a few days ago claimed to be legal and were angry with us for protesting about the situation,” she adds.

