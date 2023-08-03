NEWS

Marinakis: Gov’t firm in upholding law amid ‘beach-towel revolt’ protests on Aegean islands

Marinakis: Gov’t firm in upholding law amid ‘beach-towel revolt’ protests on Aegean islands

Prompted by protests on popular Aegean Sea resort islands, dubbed the “beach-towel revolt,” the Greek government said it remains firm in upholding the law and refrains from making concessions. Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis emphasized this stance on Skai TV’s morning bulletin on Thursday.

The protests center around concerns about the excessive commercial exploitation of beaches across the country. Marinakis highlighted the importance of respecting the law and adhering to concession contracts for specific beach areas.

He acknowledged the effectiveness of civil society in drawing attention to critical matters and reassured the public that the government has already taken measures to address the protestors’ concerns.

Incidents on Paros in the Cyclades and other islands have prompted inspections and enforcement of regulations. Marinakis revealed that inspections on Paros’ Santa Maria beach, conducted on July 21 and 24, led to the discovery of violations, but the beach’s condition improved following the protests.

Similar protests have taken place on Mykonos, Serifos, and Rhodes.

Politics Environment Society

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Med presidents issue urgent joint appeal on climate crisis
NEWS

Med presidents issue urgent joint appeal on climate crisis

WWF Greece urges new government to tackle critical environmental challenges
NEWS

WWF Greece urges new government to tackle critical environmental challenges

MeRA25 fined over illegal posters, leaflets
NEWS

MeRA25 fined over illegal posters, leaflets

Problematic provisions in environment bill cause vote postponement
NEWS

Problematic provisions in environment bill cause vote postponement

Eco-groups urge deputies to drop environmental bill
NEWS

Eco-groups urge deputies to drop environmental bill

Sizzling temperatures spark marine heatwave
NEWS

Sizzling temperatures spark marine heatwave