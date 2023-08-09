Water trucks racing to Petropigi fire forced to pay road tolls

The union representing local authority workers, POE-OTA, issued an indignant statement on Wednesday, complaining that drivers of water carriers for the Municipality of Nestos in northeastern Greece who were rushing to supply water to firefighting vehicles during a blaze in Petropigi were forced to pay tolls on the Egnatia Odos highway.

The union described the incident as “absolute absurdity” and “beyond all reason.”

“Can no one understand that in an emergency situation, time is of the essence? And yet the charade continues,” it said.