NEWS

Athens not concerned by Turkish drillship mission

Athens not concerned by Turkish drillship mission

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced a new mission in the Mediterranean of the Abdulhamid Han drillship, which is the latest addition to the Turkish Petroleum Company’s (TPAO) exploration fleet.

Given that it will operate within an area of Turkish jurisdiction, Athens is not concerned, and it will not affect the Greek-Turkish rapprochement. 

Based on the navigational telex issued, the drillship will be moved from the port of Tasucu in southern Turkey to an area in the Mediterranean within the potential Turkish continental shelf until February 6, 2024.

The small area within which it will operate has been scanned in previous years by Turkish research vessels, which have carried out 2D and 3D surveys there.

The previous mission of the Abdulhamid Han took place last summer in a climate of inflammatory rhetoric by Turkish government officials and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself. 

Turkey Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkish defense minister proposes joint exploitation of the Aegean
NEWS

Turkish defense minister proposes joint exploitation of the Aegean

Turkey reaffirms support for Turkish Cypriot rights over energy resources
NEWS

Turkey reaffirms support for Turkish Cypriot rights over energy resources

Erdogan offers free gas pre-election after first Black Sea field shipment
NEWS

Erdogan offers free gas pre-election after first Black Sea field shipment

Erdogan says Putin may visit Turkey in April for power plant inauguration
NEWS

Erdogan says Putin may visit Turkey in April for power plant inauguration

Kremlin: Turkish gas hub is complex, will take time
NEWS

Kremlin: Turkish gas hub is complex, will take time

Turkey quake revives debate over nuclear plant being built
NEWS

Turkey quake revives debate over nuclear plant being built