Turkish defense minister proposes joint exploitation of the Aegean

Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar expressed “hope” on Wednesday that “the Greeks will find the right path and come to the right place” during an interview where he proposed the joint exploitation of the natural wealth of the Aegean and the possibility of extending the moratorium between Greece and Turkey.

Speaking to the Haber Global TV channel, Akar also indirectly responded to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who had stressed that Ankara should abandon its revisionist policy. The Turkish minister argued that Greece’s stance on the issue of rapprochement “is ambiguous.”

Turkey, he contended, is in favor of negotiations within the framework of international law and within the framework of good-neighborly relations.

“In this regard, there is some wavering from our neighbor. We are waiting hopefully that they will find the right path and come to the right place in this respect. As we always say, we will not [allow] our rights and the rights of our [Turkish] Cypriot brothers and sisters to be violated, especially in Cyprus. At the same time, we will not allow any fait accompli. Therefore, our statements should not be taken as a threat. They are not a threat. Just as it is not a weakness to say, ‘Let’s sit down and talk,’” he added.

Akar said that in his recent meeting with his Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos he discussed many issues and said that “our desire, as we have always said, is that the wealth of the Aegean should be a resource for both sides.”

“People on both sides should benefit from the wealth of the Aegean in a fair way. We should also continue our cooperation in many other areas, particularly in tourism,” he added.

He said that they also discussed the extension of the moratorium on military activities so that it can start in May instead of June and end in October instead of September.