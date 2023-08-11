Patriarchate gets green light, in writing, for liturgy at Panagia Soumela

The Ecumenical Patriarchate on Friday thanked the prefect of Trebzon for signing the written permit for the patriarchal liturgy at the historic Monastery of Panagia Soumela on August 15, the feast day for the Dormition of the Virgin Mary.

In a statement on Friday, the Ecumenical Patriarchate said it received the permit in writing on the day, thanking both the signatory and Turkish government authorities.

It is noted that initially Turkish authorities had refused permission, but approval was first issued late last month.

The Panagia Soumela Monastery is located high in the mountains and was founded nearly 1600 years ago.

Turkish authorities refused permission for the celebration of the August 15 feast day at the former Orthodox Christian monastery last month. [AMNA]

