Authorities rescue 48 migrants off Lesvos

The Coast Guard says it has rescued 48 migrants attempting to enter the country illegally on an inflatable boat.

“In the morning hours (Sunday), a Coast Guard patrol vessel on a scheduled patrol, located in the sea area of Agrielia, Lesvos, one inflatable boat, in which a large number of people were on board.

Immediately the crew of the Coast Guard vessel, carried out the safe evacuation and rescue of forty-eight (48) foreigners, who were transported to the port of Mytilene.

Three of the rescued were picked up by an ambulance and taken to the General Hospital of Mytilene for the provision of first aid, where they remain hospitalized.

A preliminary investigation is being carried out by the Central Port Authority of Mytilene, while the boat sank,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.