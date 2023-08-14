NEWS

Greek and Croatian FMs discuss jailing of Croatian fans

File photo.

The foreign ministers of Greece and Croatia, George Gerapetritis and Gordan Grlic Radman, respectively, spoke on the phone on Sunday following the jailing on remand of dozens of Croatian football fans arrested for the violence in the Athens district of Nea Philadelphia.

According to diplomatic sources on Monday, the Croatian minister expressed his sorrow for the death of a Greek football fan killed during these clashes and condemned the participation of Croatians in the incidents, as well as his confidence that Greek justice will investigate the facts objectively.

He also thanked the Greek state and prison authorities for their cooperation.

On his part, Gerapetritis expressed to his Croatian counterpart his conviction that independent Greek justice will examine the case fairly and impartially, with respect for the fundamental rights of those remanded in custody [AMNA] 

