Mitsotakis attends Dormition services on Tinos

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has attended religious services for the day of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary on the island of Tinos.

Accompanying him were Defense Minister Nikos Dendias and Chief of the General Staff General Konstantinos Floros.

The prime minister threw a wreath at sea in memory of the crew of cruiser “Elli” sunk by an Italian submarine on August 15, 1940, weeks before the two countries went to war.

Mitsotakis then attended the celebratory divine liturgy at the island’s cathedral which was presided over by Metropolitan Dorotheos of Syros and Tinos.

Noting that the day was one “associated with hope and optimism,” Mitsotakis said that Greeks have “every reason to be more optimistic about the future.”

“Despite the difficulties we face, our country has overcome a ten-year crisis and has every right to look to the future with more hope and more optimism.”