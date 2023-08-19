PM to host Western Balkan, EU leaders on Monday for enlargement talks

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has invited leaders of Western Balkan countries and EU officials to Athens on Monday night for a dinner and an informal discussion on EU enlargement and the European future of the region, his office announced.

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, of Montenegro, Jakov Milatovic, the prime minister of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovacheski, the prime minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, and the president of the Ministers Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Borjana Kristo, will be attending the event. The leaders of Albania – which was invited at President’s level – and Slovenia said they could not attend.

In the informal dinner will also include the leaders of countries in the region that are EU members: The prime minister of Bulgaria, Nikolai Denkov, of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic, and of Romania, Ion-Marcel Ciolacu.

The EU will be represented by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

The dinner will be held at Maximos Mansion at 20:15.

June 21 will be the 20 anniversary from the Declaration of Thessaloniki of the EU-Western Balkans Summit that paved the way for the integration of many countries of the area to EU, government sources said.