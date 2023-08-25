Greece, India eye ‘strategic relationship’

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, reiterated their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties during a joint press conference held after their meeting at Maximos Mansion on Friday.

“We take great pleasure in deepening our strategic relationship; Greece and India are growing closer,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis remarked at the beginning of their statements.

“I’ve observed a significant improvement in our relations in recent years, with ample potential for further collaboration spanning economics, defense, tourism, culture, and addressing climate change,” he said, while expressing gratitude to Modi for his support amid the devastating wildfires afflicting the country.

Mitsotakis also emphasized the importance of economic cooperation and mutual investments, stating, “Our primary goal is to double bilateral trade with India within the next four years.”

He also highlighted the vibrant Indian community within Greece, noting, “It’s a robust presence, evident during your reception in Athens.”

In his comments, Modi extended his condolences on his own behalf and on behalf of the Indian populace for the lives lost in the wildfires and for those affected by the catastrophe.

Concerning the bonds between Greece and India, he underscored that a cordial relationship is only natural between the two countries, given their ancient civilizations.

Modi also articulated his personal intent to elevate the Greece-India relationship to a strategic level. As he emphasized, there exists an exceptional level of cooperation between the two nations in geopolitical, international, and regional affairs, regardless of whether it pertains to the Mediterranean or the Indo-Pacific.

The Indian prime minister also referred to the joint decision of both sides to intensify their collaboration across various sectors, encompassing defense, security, and infrastructure.

In the area of economics, he further highlighted the target of doubling bilateral trade by 2030, and he added that an agreement in the field of agricultural production had been signed earlier in the day.

Earlier on Friday, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou welcomed Modi at the Presidential Palace, awarding him the Grand Cross of the Order of Honor in a special ceremony.