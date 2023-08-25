NEWS

Cyprus will ‘not accept’ any change to buffer zone status

Cyprus will ‘not accept’ any change to buffer zone status
File photo. [AP]

Nicosia reiterated on Thursday that it will not stand for any moves that cast doubt on the status of the UN-controlled buffer zone through which the Turkish Cypriots illegally tried to build a road last week and physically assaulted international peacekeepers who tried to obstruct them.

“The government is in constant diplomatic contacts and will not accept anything that puts the status of the buffer zone in doubt,” government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said. The head of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus, Colin Stewart, is reportedly actively involved in efforts for a mutually acceptable settlement. 

In the meantime, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe Miroslav Jenca is expected in Nicosia this weekend, where he will hold separate meetings with Cyprus President Nicos Christodoulides and Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar. 

However, Ankara appeared unfazed on Thursday, with Turkish Cypriot media quoting Turkish officials as insisting that only the authorities in the Turkish-occupied north of the island can decide how to proceed with the road’s construction.

Cyprus Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Sarbanes: Erdogan accountable for Pyla assault
DIASPORA

Sarbanes: Erdogan accountable for Pyla assault

Ankara insists Cyprus a separate issue
NEWS

Ankara insists Cyprus a separate issue

Cyprus condemns US congressman’s visit to Turkish-occupied Cyprus as a violation of international law
NEWS

Cyprus condemns US congressman’s visit to Turkish-occupied Cyprus as a violation of international law

Greece and Cyprus reaffirm commitment to pursue peace settlement for Mediterranean island
NEWS

Greece and Cyprus reaffirm commitment to pursue peace settlement for Mediterranean island

PSEKA calls for an end to Turkish occupation of Cyprus, slams ‘double standards’
DIASPORA

PSEKA calls for an end to Turkish occupation of Cyprus, slams ‘double standards’

Erdogan doesn’t rule out Cyprus peace talks restart, but sticks to two-state stance
NEWS

Erdogan doesn’t rule out Cyprus peace talks restart, but sticks to two-state stance