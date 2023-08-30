Three-year-old boy dies after choking on grape

A 3-year-old boy died after choking on a piece of fruit on the island of Tinos on Tuesday, as reported by the public broadcaster ERT.

According to ERT, the boy’s father promptly rushed him to a police station near the family’s residence. Subsequently, the child was quickly transported to the Tinos Health Center by a police vehicle.

Despite the efforts of the medical team, the child’s life could not be saved.

The police are conducting an investigation, and a post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place.