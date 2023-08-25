Firefighters discover another dead body amid raging wildfires

Three days following the discovery of 18 deceased individuals, presumed to be migrants or refugees, in the Dadia forest situated in the northeastern Evros region, firefighters discovered the charred remains of another man, also suspected to be an asylum seeker, on Thursday, it was announced Friday.

The police have launched an investigation, and the body has been conveyed to the morgue at the University General Hospital of Alexandroupoli.

The area, which has been beset by massive wildfires in recent days, serves as a regular entry point for migration.