NEWS

Two earthquakes shake Samos island

Two earthquakes shake Samos island
[Shutterstock]

Two earthquakes were reported off the island of Samos in the eastern Aegean, just minutes apart, on Monday morning, according to data from the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens.

The initial earthquake occurred at 8.26 a.m. and registered a magnitude of 4.1. Its epicenter was located in the sea approximately 28 kilometers north-northeast of Vathy, the island’s capital, with a depth of 12.7 kilometers.

Twenty minutes later, a second earthquake was recorded in roughly the same vicinity. This time, it measured a magnitude of 3.1, with a depth of 10.5 kilometers. The epicenter was situated 26 kilometers north-northeast of Vathy.

Earthquake

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Earthquake hits near island of Rhodes
NEWS

Earthquake hits near island of Rhodes

3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Samos
NEWS

3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Samos

Popular mountain gorge in Crete closed after dangerous rockslide injures tourist
NEWS

Popular mountain gorge in Crete closed after dangerous rockslide injures tourist

Earthquake rattles Crete
NEWS

Earthquake rattles Crete

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude strikes eastern Turkey
NEWS

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude strikes eastern Turkey

Earthquake rattles Laconia
NEWS

Earthquake rattles Laconia