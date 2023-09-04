Two earthquakes shake Samos island

Two earthquakes were reported off the island of Samos in the eastern Aegean, just minutes apart, on Monday morning, according to data from the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens.

The initial earthquake occurred at 8.26 a.m. and registered a magnitude of 4.1. Its epicenter was located in the sea approximately 28 kilometers north-northeast of Vathy, the island’s capital, with a depth of 12.7 kilometers.

Twenty minutes later, a second earthquake was recorded in roughly the same vicinity. This time, it measured a magnitude of 3.1, with a depth of 10.5 kilometers. The epicenter was situated 26 kilometers north-northeast of Vathy.