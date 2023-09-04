Greeks leave their family home after 30

The average age for a young Greek person to leave their family house is four years later compared to the rest of Europe, as shown in Eurostat’s data for 2022.

On average in Greece, young people leave their parents’ home at 30.7 years old. The rest of Europe’s average is 26.4 years old.

According to Eurostat’s data for 2022, the highest average for young persons to leave their family home was in Croatia (33.4 y/o), Slovakia (30.8 y/o), Greece (30.7 y/o), Bulgaria and Spain (both 30.3 y/o), Malta (30.1 y/o) and Italy (30.0 y/o).

On the other side of the spectrum with the lowest average ages, all under 23 years old, was Finland (21.3 y/o), Sweden (21.4 y/o), Denmark (21.7 y/o), and Estonia (22.7 y/o).

In a period of ten years, the average age of young persons leaving their parents’ homes increased in 14 EU countries.

In 2012, the lowest average age within the EU was in Sweden, with an average of 19.9 years old, which increased by 1.5 years in the last ten years.

However, the average variation across the EU in the last ten years is less prominent, with the lowest average age at 26.2 years old (in 2019) and the highest at 26.5 (in 2012, 2014, 2020, and 2021).

In all EU countries, young men leave their parents’ homes later than their female counterparts. In 2022, men had an average of 27.3 years old, while women of 25.4 years old.

The biggest gender gap was noted in Romania, where men left their family home at 29.9 years old, while women at 25.4 years old. On the contrary, in Luxembourg, the lowest gender gap was recorded between the sexes, with a difference of 0.5 years.