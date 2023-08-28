NEWS

EU mobilization to tackle Greek fires totals over 350 firefighters, 12 aircraft from 7 countries

EU mobilization to tackle Greek fires totals over 350 firefighters, 12 aircraft from 7 countries
[Shutterstock]

Over 350 firefighters, 50 vehicles, and 12 aircraft have been mobilized by the European Commission, “helping to battle the flames across Greece,” European Commission spokesperson for Budget and Human Resources, Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Balazs Ujvari said in a statement uploaded on social media on Monday.

“While the summer season is slowly coming to an end, wildfires continue to rage across the continent,” he added.

In a separate statement, the EU Civil Protection & Humanitarian Aid directorate referred to the EU’s ‘rescEU’ volunteer natural disaster emergency program and said “the biggest rescEU aerial firefighting operation to date is happening right now in Greece, thanks to Cyprus, Sweden, Germany, the Czech Republic, Croatia, France, and Spain. In unity, our response against wildfires is stronger.” As EU Civil Protection & Humanitarian Aid noted, the seven countries sent a total of 12 aircraft to Greece to help fight the fires.

Fire EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
European firefighters and planes join battle against wildfires that have left 20 dead in Greece
NEWS

European firefighters and planes join battle against wildfires that have left 20 dead in Greece

Commission sending additional firefighting aircraft to Greece
NEWS

Commission sending additional firefighting aircraft to Greece

European Commission mobilizes nine firefighting planes for Greece
NEWS

European Commission mobilizes nine firefighting planes for Greece

EU plans to buy new firefighting planes as climate crises worsen
NEWS

EU plans to buy new firefighting planes as climate crises worsen

Von der Leyen expresses support for Greece amid wildfires
NEWS

Von der Leyen expresses support for Greece amid wildfires

Romanian firefighters, first of six teams expected, arrive in Greece for fire season
NEWS

Romanian firefighters, first of six teams expected, arrive in Greece for fire season