EU mobilization to tackle Greek fires totals over 350 firefighters, 12 aircraft from 7 countries

Over 350 firefighters, 50 vehicles, and 12 aircraft have been mobilized by the European Commission, “helping to battle the flames across Greece,” European Commission spokesperson for Budget and Human Resources, Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Balazs Ujvari said in a statement uploaded on social media on Monday.

“While the summer season is slowly coming to an end, wildfires continue to rage across the continent,” he added.

In a separate statement, the EU Civil Protection & Humanitarian Aid directorate referred to the EU’s ‘rescEU’ volunteer natural disaster emergency program and said “the biggest rescEU aerial firefighting operation to date is happening right now in Greece, thanks to Cyprus, Sweden, Germany, the Czech Republic, Croatia, France, and Spain. In unity, our response against wildfires is stronger.” As EU Civil Protection & Humanitarian Aid noted, the seven countries sent a total of 12 aircraft to Greece to help fight the fires.