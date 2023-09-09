Foreign Ministry says no reports on Greeks injured, missing in Morocco quake

There are no reports of Greek nationals missing or injured in Morocco after the devastating earthquake of magnitude 6.8 that struck the country on Friday night, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

The ministry said it is coordinating efforts to repatriate Greeks who wish to return to the country. To this end, the ministry is in consultation with the Greek Embassy in Rabat and with Aegean Airlines, which will send a repatriation flight.

The flight will depart from Marrakesh at dawn on Sunday, September 10, at 02:10 (local time), bound for Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens.

Those who are in Marrakesh and wish to be on this flight can contact the Foreign Ministry at +30 210 3681730 / 1350 and Aegean Airlines at +30 210 6261000.

Greece expressed its condolences for the deadly quake in a press release earlier in the day: “Sharing the pain caused by a great natural disaster, we stand in solidarity with the people and the government of Morocco. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives and everyone affected by the earthquake,” it said.

The death toll for the Morocco earthquake rose to 1,037, on Saturday afternoon and more than 1,000 other people were injured, according to Morocco’s state TV channel Al Aoula, which cited the interior ministry.