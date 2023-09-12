NEWS

‘I thought he was black, Pakistani,’ Blue Horizon crew told captain

[InTime News]

Audio recordings reveal that the crew member accused of pushing a passenger from a ferry in Piraeus port to his death by drowning subsequently said to his captain: “I thought he was black, Pakistani.”

The voice recordings, published by broadcaster MEGA, capture the dialogues between the captain and his crew on the Blue Horizon, shortly after Antonis Karyotis was pushed from the vessel’s loading ramp and drowned.

In the audio, the deceased is referred to as a “fool” by the crew. 

“I thought he didn’t have a ticket. I thought he was black, Pakistani, because he was out there walking around. But he didn’t show us any ticket. All he said to me was ‘I will travel,’” the crew member who pushed him is heard saying in the audio.

