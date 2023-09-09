Blue Horizon ferry crew members to testify on passenger’s death on Sunday

Four crew members of the Blue Horizon ferry charged with the death of a passenger were given time until Sunday morning to testify after appearing before a prosecutor in Piraeus on Saturday.

The four detainees include the captain of the ship and three more men accused of pushing Antonis Karyotis, aged 36, off the ship’s boarding ramp shortly before departing for Crete on Tuesday night, causing his drowning.

Three of them appeared before the prosecutor to receive a date for testifying, while the fourth (first mate) who is in hospital will testify before a prosecutor there. Defendants’ lawyers said the testimonies, originally scheduled for Saturday, had to be postponed because new evidence was included in the case files.

Piraeus’ prosecutor’s office has also received the results of an internal investigation by the Port Authority of Piraeus, ordered by Shipping Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, that led to the removal of two high-level officials at the port.

The man’s death led to the resignation of Attica Group CEO Spyros Paschalis on Thursday.

[AMNA]