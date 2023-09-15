NEWS

One lane in each direction of national highway reopened to traffic

One lane in each direction of the main highway connecting Greece’s north and south was opened to traffic on Friday evening, Fire Brigade spokesperson Yiannis Artopios said during a daily briefing in Larrissa.

Artopios said the left-side lanes of the Athens-Thessaloniki national highway are open to cars and to trucks up to 3.5 tons. Heavier trucks cannot travel, except for vehicles of the Civil Protection, state-owned vehicles serving flood-affected areas, and trucks used to collect and transport dead animals.

All main roads in the triangle between the cities of Larissa, Karditsa, and Trikala have also been opened, he added.

The Fire Brigade and Civil Protection are continuing to pump floodwaters out of the other highway lanes.

