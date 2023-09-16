200,000 Volos residents without water supply for 12th day

About 200,000 residents in the wider Volos area, which experienced extensive flooding in the aftermath of Storm Daniel, remain without drinking water for the 12th consecutive day.

Across Magnesia regional unit, of which Volos is the capital, the effort to remove tons of mud from homes and roads continues, with the lack of water frustrating that effort.

Volos Mayor Achilleas Beos said that he expected drinking water to return to the taps in about 20 days.

Crews are also cleaning out the bed of the Krafsidonas, the main torrent running through Volos, which has risen by a meter due to the debris brought down by the floods.

All schools in Magnesia and Thessaly in general will remain closed for another week, the Education Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the water levels on Lake Karla have stopped rising, to the relief of nearby villages that had avoided flooding.