Bailey bridges filling in the gaps in disaster areas

Bailey bridges are reportedly in demand in areas affected by the catastrophic floods in Thessaly.

Requests are being accepted by the Research and Construction Unit of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) after the placement of such a portable, prefabricated bridge in Kala Nera and the immediate restoration of the road connection between Volos and the South Pilio, areas that had been interrupted due to the collapse of the existing bridge.

Speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the director of the unit, Major General Michael Klouvas, clarified that due to major damage to the road network, the restoration of the access points to the bridge, specifically on the two cliff edges, must be completed before the bridges can be installed.

Klouvas said the bridges, which can be assembled within a few hours, have met with the enthusiasm of the local communities.