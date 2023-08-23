Flames approach Kapota military camp in Menidi

Authorities are on high alert at the Kapota military camp in Menidi, situated to the west of Athens, as flames edge closer to the perimeter from the camp’s northern side.

Firefighting units are currently present at the scene, and helicopter operations are in progress. The potential for evacuation is being considered.

According to reports, the situation is particularly challenging, with the involvement of two battalions (725 Engineer Battalion and Land Mine Clearance Battalion) in firefighting efforts.

Sources suggest that precautionary measures are also being implemented at the Tatoi Air Base, in anticipation of the fire potentially shifting toward that area.

Evacuation notices have already been distributed for the wider Kapota region, as well as the Agia Paraskevi settlement, through the 112 emergency line.