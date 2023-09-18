NEWS

Psychological support telephone line for flood-stricken people of Thessaly

[Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters]

Specialized psychological support to every person, who has been affected either directly or indirectly by the floods in Thessaly, is provided free of charge and anonymously 24 hours a day by the psychosocial support telephone line 10306.

Psychologists and social workers provide support for the relief and emotional strengthening of people affected by the recent floods. 

Storm Daniel flooded 720 square kilometers, mostly prime farmland, totally destroying crops in central Greece. They also swamped hundreds of buildings, broke the country’s railway backbone, savaged rural roads and bridges, and killed tens of thousands of livestock.

The Psychosocial Support Telephone Line 10306 operates and is supervised by the Health Ministry in collaboration with the Federation of Mental Health Agencies Argo and the First University Psychiatric Clinic of the EKPA.

Health natural disasters

